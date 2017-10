P!nk Announces Tour And Drops A New Single

Time to get the party started – because P!nk is going out on tour!

The singer announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour on Thursday. The tour will kick off Mar 1st in Phoenix, it stops in Toronto on March 20th, before wrapping up in LA on June 2nd.

In addition to announcing her new tour, Pink released another new song: “Whatever You Want.” The track is part of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which drops on Oct. 13. Listen to the new track below:

P!nk Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates