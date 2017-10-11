Listen Live

Sam Smith Releases Album Trailer For “The Thrill Of It All”

The Thrill Of It All Drops November 3rd

Sam Smith’s new album The Thrill Of It All will be released November 3rd. He’s released two singles already, Good At Goodbyes and Pray, and now he’s giving us a sneak peek at the making of the album.

Smith released an “album trailer”, where we see him singing with a gospel choir, laying down some solo vocal tracks and his involvement in every aspect of making the album.

Watch the full trailer below:

