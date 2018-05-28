Sesame Street Suing Over X-Rated Muppet Movie!

Sesame Street creators are seeing STX productions over the new X-rated puppet movie starring Melissa McCarthy.

Here’s the plot about “Happytime Murders”, McCarthy stars as a detective who teams up with a puppet private eye to track down a serial killer.

The R-rated film was directed by Brian Henson, the son of Sesame Street puppeteer Jim Henson, and is described as “a filthy comedy set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist.”

The Sesame Street Workshop is suing, claiming the film could cause “irreparable injury” to the show’s brand, according to legal documents…

The creators of the iconic children’s show also alleged that the film’s tagline, “No Sesame, All Street,” leads audiences to believe there is a “connection to the show”.

STX released a statement in response to the lawsuit and insisted that the puppets in the movie are not associated with the children’s show Sesame Street.