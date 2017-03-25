Listen Live

Songs That Save Lives

Music is powerful stuff.

By Music

Music can save lives.

Spotify has created a playlist for first responders to do CPR too. New York Presbyterian Hospital shared the list because all of the 40 songs have one thing in common: they’re at 100 beats-per-minute, which is the proper beat to do CPR to.

The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” is at number one and that one actually did save somebody’s life last year. A subway worker in New York was electrocuted and his co-worker did CPR to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” and the guy did stay alive!

Lots of Kool songs are on the list too like The Black Crowes’ “Hard To Handle,” Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” Tracy Chpaman’s “Fast Car,” Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” and lots more.

Check out the full list here and maybe keep it handy if you have to give CPR and save someone’s life one day!

Main Image via Pinterest

Related posts

‘Space Jam’ 1996 Soundtrack Gets A Reissue For Record Store Day

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” Being Turned Into An Animated Movie

WATCH: Walk off the Earth Rehearse “All Time Low”

Musicians React to Chuck Berry’s Death

Why I Joined The Hanson Fan Club At 32 Years Old

Feist Set To Release New Album “Pleasure” On April 28th

WATCH: Pentatonix’s Chilling Version Of ‘Imagine’

WATCH: Lorde on SNL

TOP 20 MARCH 11th & 12th, 2017