‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies

The creative partner at Nickelodeon has lost his battle with ALS. He was just 57 and was the brains behind SpongeBob SquarePants!

Stephen had a major in Marine Biology and a minor in Art from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. In the mid-’80s, he worked as a staff artist at the Ocean Institute before going back to school to study experimental animation at the California Institute of the Arts.

The SpongeBob SquarePants series premiered in May of 1999 and eventually went on to air nearly 250 episodes. Hillenburg also produced and directed The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie in 2004.