Actor Luke Perry Has Died

Beverly Hills 90210 star has died after suffering a massive stroke

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities

Luke Perry, best known for playing Dylan McKay for 10 seasons on Beverly Hills 90210 has died at the age of 52.

On Wednesday (February 27th), Perry was rushed to the hospital after a massive stroke. He passed away Monday (March 4th) at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by his children, fiancee, ex-wife and other family.

Most recently, he played the role of Archie Andrew’s father Fred on Riverdale. Last week, a reboot of the original Beverley Hills 90210 was announced with all the original cast except for Perry. TMZ reports that Perry was up for some guest appearance on the reboot but could not commit due to his role in Riverdale.

Perry leaves behind two children, Jack and Sophie.

 

 

 

 

