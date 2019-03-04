Actor Luke Perry Has Died

Luke Perry, best known for playing Dylan McKay for 10 seasons on Beverly Hills 90210 has died at the age of 52.

On Wednesday (February 27th), Perry was rushed to the hospital after a massive stroke. He passed away Monday (March 4th) at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by his children, fiancee, ex-wife and other family.

Most recently, he played the role of Archie Andrew’s father Fred on Riverdale. Last week, a reboot of the original Beverley Hills 90210 was announced with all the original cast except for Perry. TMZ reports that Perry was up for some guest appearance on the reboot but could not commit due to his role in Riverdale.

Perry leaves behind two children, Jack and Sophie.

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Luke Perry. 52yrs old. Wow. Condolences to his family. Time is so precious. RIP Luke. — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) March 4, 2019

So sad. Luke Perry #beverlyhills90210 #riverdale I met him when I was 19 and when we re-met in our 40’s both promoting our #CW roles and shows. I didn’t think he would remember our crazy… https://t.co/QPdVMoxYw0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) March 4, 2019