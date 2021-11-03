Engaged! Kristen Stewart Says Yes to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning (November 2nd), actor Kristen Stewart announced that her girlfriend Dylan Meyer has proposed and she has accepted. “We’re marrying! It’s happening!” she announced.

In 2019, Stewart told host Howard Stern that she wanted to propose and had some ideas on how to go about it. But, the Spencer actor told Stern Tuesday morning, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well.”

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met on a movie set 7 years ago and then reconnected at a friend’s party. For Stewart, it was quickly obvious that Meyer was the one for her saying “all bets were off”.

Stewart and Meyer made their relationship “Instagram Official” in October of 2019. Meyer posted a photo of them kissing with the caption “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤”