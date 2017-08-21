Taylor Swift Posted A Mysterious Video Clip

Last week, Taylor Swift wiped all of her social media accounts clean, leaving fans to wonder if something new was coming from the singer.

On Monday morning, she whipped them further in to a frenzy by posting a mysterious video clip on Twitter.

What does it mean?? Is it a snake? A lizard tail? Why are you toying with us, Taylor???

Adding further fuel to the fandom fire, Joseph Kahn (director of multiple T-Swift music videos) tweeted that Swift would “blot out the sun” as “a show of power” later on Monday. Wait, what?

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

As if that weren’t enough, some incredibly dedicated Swifties discovered that there is preliminary Genius page for a something titled “Timeless.”

FINALLY!!!!! According to Genius, Taylor Swift’s new single is called “Timeless”.

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — TS6 (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

Leave it to Taylor Swift to eclipse the solar eclipse.