The 40th Annual Lobster Fest Is Saturday, June 2nd At The Eastview Arena in Barrie!

It’s Lobsterfest!

Come join in the fun Saturday, June 2nd! @ The Eastview Arena, 453 Grove St. Barrie! 100% of the proceeds raised go right back to the community!

If you don’t love lobster, no problem… Each buffet ticket gets you, roast pork, hot veggies and a variety of tasty summer salads, dessert and coffee!

Each lobster ticket will get you one 1.5 pound Atlantic Lobster (hot or cold) with hot garlic butter…

Enjoy live music from The Desotos Doors open at 6 pm!

Fun Facts about Lobsters!

Warning, this may leave you shell-shocked!

They keep growing forever

They eat each other

They taste with their legs

They chew with their stomachs

The green is cooked lobsters is liver

They don’t scream in pain when you cook them

One of their claws can exert a pressure of up to 100 pounds per square inch

They can regenerate limbs

Their shells were once used to make golf balls

Once upon a time, they were the go-to prison food!