The 40th Annual Lobster Fest Is Saturday, June 2nd At The Eastview Arena in Barrie!
No need to get crabby!
Come join in the fun Saturday, June 2nd! @ The Eastview Arena, 453 Grove St. Barrie! 100% of the proceeds raised go right back to the community!
If you don’t love lobster, no problem… Each buffet ticket gets you, roast pork, hot veggies and a variety of tasty summer salads, dessert and coffee!
Each lobster ticket will get you one 1.5 pound Atlantic Lobster (hot or cold) with hot garlic butter…
Enjoy live music from The Desotos Doors open at 6 pm!
Fun Facts about Lobsters!
Warning, this may leave you shell-shocked!
They keep growing forever
They eat each other
They taste with their legs
They chew with their stomachs
The green is cooked lobsters is liver
They don’t scream in pain when you cook them
One of their claws can exert a pressure of up to 100 pounds per square inch
They can regenerate limbs
Their shells were once used to make golf balls
Once upon a time, they were the go-to prison food!