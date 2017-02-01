“The Big Feastival” Lineup Announced

The UK festival known as The Big Feastival has announced their lineup, and main acts include Weezer, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Strumbellas, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Basia Bulat, Wintersleep, and more.

With its focus on fresh, farm-to-table food, it’s no surprise that The Big Feastival was first initiated by the celebrity chef himself, Jamie Oliver.

Along with musical performances, the festival will also feature a main food stage that will showcase various celebrity chefs. Canada’s Big Feastival will take place at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte from August 18 to 20, while the UK version will take place in England from August 25 to 27. Check out the lineup for the Ontario festival below.