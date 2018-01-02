The Biggest Songs Of 1998 Will Turn 20 In 2018!
Ready to feel old?
The biggest songs of 1998 will turn 20 in 2018, which only means one thing. If you clearly remember when these songs came out- yup, you’re old!
Here are just a few from your high school days!
Brandy and Monica, “The Boy is Mine”
Aerosmith, “I don’t want to miss a thing”
Britney Spears, “Baby One More Time”
Lauryn Hill, “Doo Wop”
Cher “believe”
Lenny Kravitz “Fly Away”
Semisonic “Closing Time”
Pras “Ghetto Superstar”
Faith Hill “That Kiss”