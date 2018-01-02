The biggest songs of 1998 will turn 20 in 2018, which only means one thing. If you clearly remember when these songs came out- yup, you’re old!

Here are just a few from your high school days!

Brandy and Monica, “The Boy is Mine”

Aerosmith, “I don’t want to miss a thing”

Britney Spears, “Baby One More Time”

Lauryn Hill, “Doo Wop”

Cher “believe”

Lenny Kravitz “Fly Away”

Semisonic “Closing Time”

Pras “Ghetto Superstar”

Faith Hill “That Kiss”

Chumbawamba “Tubthumping “