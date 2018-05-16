The Royal Wedding Party Has Been Announced With A Very Canadian Connection!

There will be 10 bridesmaids and page boys at the wedding on Saturday!

Leading the pack of bridal attendants are royal siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. Harry’s royal nephew and niece.

Several of Harry and Meghan’s godchildren and children of their friends will also serve in the bridal party.

Jessica Mulroney is Meghan’s BFF and instead of Jess being a part of the wedding- it will be the Mulroney kids!

Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Jessica Mulroney, a stylist and friend who has been helping Meghan, who is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, the brothers of Ivy and son of the Mulroneys.

The other kids in the party are

Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, and a goddaughter of Harry. Florence is also the cousin of one of Prince William and Kate’s most memorable bridesmaids, Grace van Custem.

Miss Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt. Both girls are Meghan’s goddaughters.

Miss Zalie Warren, 2, daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, and a goddaughter of Harry.

Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda.