There’s a new “Saw” Movie coming in October!

Remember Saw 3D? That was seven-years ago! There’s a new chapter in the franchise and its coming this October! “Saw 8: Jigsaw” will terrify us this Halloween. I still remember the original movie in 2004.

Jigsaw, is the same name of Tobin Bell’s character John Kramer, a serial killer who played devious and gruesome games with his victims. Jigsaw died in “Saw III,” but apparently someone is picking up his love of gory games.

Check out the trailer: