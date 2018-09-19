Listen Live

This Massive Christmas Festival Is Coming To Barrie

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas!

By Local

We haven’t even (officially) hit fall yet, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas!

In the past, if you live in Barrie and wanted to hit up a Christmas market you’d have to make the trip to Toronto. Well, not anymore. This year Barrie is getting it’s own Christmas festival. The Glow Fair will feature Canada’s biggest indoor light display, a market, festive foods, drinks and so much more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

The Glow Gardens will take over Bradford Greenhouses from November 22nd until January 6th. There are interactive playgrounds for the kids, a chance to meet Santa and a Christmas tree lot. They will also have food trucks featuring festive options and a bar serving holiday cocktails.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glow Gardens (@glowlangley) on

Early bird tickets are already on sale, and we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a huge hit in the Barrie area this holiday season!

Feature Image Courtesy of Glow Langley via Facebook

Related posts

Watch: Local Couple Got Engaged At Kempenfest And Captured The Entire Thing On Video

5 Ways To Spend A Rainy Day In Georgian Bay

Kids Can Golf For Free At Courses Across Canada This Summer

Day Trips To Georgian Bay You’ll Want To Plan This Summer

Kim Mitchell & Crash Test Dummies Added To Barenaked Ladies Show!

Barrie Man Claims He Found A Black Widow Spider In His Grapes

Watch: Charlie Tries Kickball!

Barenaked Ladies Are Coming To Burls Creek!

LISTEN: Dream Spring Winner Announcement