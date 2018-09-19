This Massive Christmas Festival Is Coming To Barrie

We haven’t even (officially) hit fall yet, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas!

In the past, if you live in Barrie and wanted to hit up a Christmas market you’d have to make the trip to Toronto. Well, not anymore. This year Barrie is getting it’s own Christmas festival. The Glow Fair will feature Canada’s biggest indoor light display, a market, festive foods, drinks and so much more.

The Glow Gardens will take over Bradford Greenhouses from November 22nd until January 6th. There are interactive playgrounds for the kids, a chance to meet Santa and a Christmas tree lot. They will also have food trucks featuring festive options and a bar serving holiday cocktails.

Early bird tickets are already on sale, and we think it’s safe to say it’s going to be a huge hit in the Barrie area this holiday season!

