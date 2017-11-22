Toy Story Opened On This Day Back In 1995!

I remember it like it was yesterday, the anticipation of what would become one of the best (in my opinion) Disney Pixar movies of all time!

The first Toy Story opened in theatres on this date back in 1995! In celebration, here are some fun facts to get you through the day!

Billy Crystal was originally offered the chance to voice Buzz Lightyear.

The scene where Buzz is knocked out of the window contains several references to “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” including the music.



Rex uses a few of George McFly’s lines from “Back to the Future”: “I don’t like confrontations” and “I don’t think I could take that kind of rejection.”



Buzz Lightyear’s facial features are loosely based on those of the film’s director, John Lasseter; most notably his eyebrows, cheekbones and the dimple in his chin.



Whenever a character’s eyes blink, they never blink together, but one at a time.

When Buzz and Woody fight at the gas station, Woody reminds Buzz that he is “just a toy!” Buzz answers “You are a sad, strange, little man. You have my pity. Farewell,” and he waves goodbye with his hand, giving the typical Vulcan salute from Star Trek.