WATCH: 2 little sisters get into a heated debate over who farted in the car!

Check out these 2 adorable little sisters getting into a heated debate over who farted?? They each blame each other…until one of them blames their dad!

Fart-Blaming Phrases

• He who observed it served it.

• He who detected it ejected it.

• Whoever rhymed it crimed it.

• Whoever spoke last set off the blast.

• Whoever smelt it dealt it.

• Whoever denied it supplied it.

• The one who speaks is the one who reeks.

• The smeller’s the feller.

• He who inculpated promulgated.

• The one who said the verse just made the atmosphere worse.

• Whoever pokes fun is the smoking gun.

• He who accuses blew the fuses.

• Whoever said the rhyme did the crime.

• He who refuted it tooted it.

• He who pointed the finger pulled the finger.

• He who articulated it particulated it.

Other phrases:

Who cut the cheese?

• Somebody’s baking brownies.

• He who blew the whistle blew the flute.

• Who sat on a duck?

• Ok… who did it?