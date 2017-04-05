WATCH: A Son’s Beautiful Sign To His Mother From Beyond

Marie Robinson, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, unfortunately lost her four year old son Jack to cancer on April 1st 2014.

On the anniversary of Jack’s death, Marie visited her son’s grave site and asked him to send her a sign that he’s doing okay, and she got one.

In the video Marie posted to Facebook, you can see a robin flying near Jack’s headstone, and then landing in Marie’s hand before flying off into the sky.

Since being posted on Saturday, the video has gone viral with over 11 million views.

Posted by Marie Robinson on Saturday, April 1, 2017