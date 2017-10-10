Listen Live

Watch: Bruno Mars Performs Incredible Acoustic Version Of “That’s What I Like”

On The Charlie Rose Show

Hey, bands who like to do acoustic performances – prepare to feel inadequate.

Bruno Mars was a guest on The Charlie Rose Show on Monday, and he busted out an epic acoustic performance of his single That’s What I Like. Backed by only a guitar and piano, Mars and his backup singers were seated at a table where they drummed to the track, did some seated choreography and just generally blew everyone away with their spot on vocals.

Watch the full (amazing) performance below:

