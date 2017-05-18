Watch: Harry Styles Performs New Song ‘Two Ghosts’ On James Corden

Harry Styles continues to show his range during his week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Earlier this week, Styles showed off his comedic chops, trading places with Corden and doing the monologue on his own.

On Wednesday, Styles played a stripped down version of the song ‘Two Ghosts‘, from his recent solo album. He played without a band, accompanying himself with only an acoustic guitar.

Watch the full performance below:

Styles wraps up his residency tonight, where he will join Corden for Carpool Karaoke.