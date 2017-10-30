Watching horror can help you burn calories

I stopped watching horror movies for the most part after I had children. But perhaps I may consider watching ‘Saw’ one or two more times.. According to the University of Westminster people who put themselves through 90 minutes or so or adrenaline, heart pounding, stressful terror can use up as must as 113 calories. Basically watching horror is about the same as a half-hour walk or eating a chocolate bar…

The movies that will help you burn the most calories include: The Shining with the average person who watched it burning up to 184 calories…Jaws took the runner-up spot, burning on average 161 calories, and The Exorcist came third, with 158 calories.

Movies designed to make you jump out of your seat are the best calorie-burners as your heart rate goes through the roof!

The top 10 calorie-burning frightening films were:

1. The Shining: 184 calories

2. Jaws: 161 calories



3. The Exorcist: 158 calories

4. Alien: 152 calories

5. Saw: 133 calories

6. A Nightmare on Elm Street: 118 calories

7. Paranormal Activity: 111 calories

8. The Blair Witch Project: 105 calories

9. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 107 calories

10. [Rec]: 101 calories

