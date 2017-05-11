What the Barefoot Contessa Eats Every Morning

Above image courtesy Christian Schnettelker www.manoftaste.de

In Bon Appetit magazine, Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, reveals that she has eaten the same thing for breakfast for the last 10 years! Despite her culinary skills, which means could probably whip up some pretty fancy breakfasts, she and her husband eat oatmeal every morning.

I’ve had the same thing for breakfast every single day for ten years: coffee and McCann’s quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with lots of salt. I don’t want it to taste like wallpaper paste.

About 3 years ago, I started eating oatmeal just about every morning as well. In fact, if I don’t have oatmeal, but something else, I feel a little off for the day!

CLICK here to see how I get 3 oatmeal breakfasts ready every evening for the next morning.