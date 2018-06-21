Who Wants To Go To A Colonoscopy Party!

Steve Martin has a “colonoscopy party” with Martin Short and Tom Hanks each year.

The comedy star and his longtime friend Martin made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to discuss their new Netflix special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

During their chat will Kimmel, the guys revealed that they are such close pals, that they all go for their colonoscopy together!

When it comes to the actual appointments, Martin stated that they play a round of cards and whoever loses has to go last.