Winter Driving Tips That EVERYONE Should Know

Photo by Chris Peeters from Pexels

Winter driving is a skill that we forget during the summer and have to relearn every winter.

Driving through harrowing conditions is part of our Canadian lifestyle…so why not take a minute to remember some good winter driving tips from a truly Canadian expert.

Canada’s Worst Driver host, Andrew Younghusband has seen some of Canada’s worst drivers… but he never really seems discouraged by their abilities if they are willing to learn and improve their skills.

Here are some of his best tips to help you trudge through these winter months on the roads.

LOOK WHERE YOU WANT TO GO.



Simple. You look where you want to go and you’ll steer there… if your look like you might slide in to a pole, look somewhere else and you might just miss that pole.

ASSUME BLACK ICE



The roads are shiny black and wet looking…just assume that they are covered in black ice.

USE WINTER TIRES



All season tires lose their grippy-ness around -7°C and -10°C. Where snow tires are just that, built for cold and snow, literally.

DON’T SLAM ON THE BRAKES



When you slam on your brakes you lock up your tires… instinct happens but try to avoid this one sometimes. If you slam, try to ease up on the brakes so you can get your steering back.

