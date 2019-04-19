Olivia Wilde’s New ‘Used’ Clothing Line

So wait, it’s a new clothing line of used clothes? How does that work?

Honestly it’s super easy and seems better then sorting through racks sometimes. It’s just like shopping online, except the items your getting are used (duh), vintage (some) and usually pretty unique. Love it!

Olivia Wilde teamed up with ThredUp whose mission is to keep textiles out of landfills. It’s a great way to recycle clothes that still have life in them and keep them from the garbage.

This is a really cool initiative and I’m glad there’s now a face to the name.