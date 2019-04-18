This 16 Year Old Is Trying To Save The World

She’s 16 years old and is taking some bold steps to fight climate change.

Greta Thunberg is from a high school student from Sweden who started a world wide bid to fight climate change. At 16 years old and she’s speaking to people who represent each of the countries that are part of the European Union telling them that change needs to happen now or we risk losing the one planet we have. I watched her whole address to the EU Parliament and it was beyond moving.

Greta is a lionhearted young woman who is also brave and well spoken, even when she starts to speak of mass amounts of extinction in this clip here where she starts to get emotional.