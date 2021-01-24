Listen Live

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History

Watch her performance here

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who performed her original composition of “The Hill We Climb,” has made history as the youngest inaugural poet. She performed with such passion and ease at the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. Her performance at the Capitol in front of President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the entire nation went viral too. She generated the most average interactions on social media on Inauguration Day.

She definitely stole the show. Watch her effortless performance here:


What’s amazing is that when she was younger, she had a speech impediment and now, she’s writing original poetry and reading it in front millions of people around the world at one of the biggest events.

Read more about Amanda here.

