CNN Reporter Sara Sidner Breaks Down In Tears During Covid Reporting

From a hospital in California

By Videos

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on broadcasters.

On Monday night, CNN’s Sara Sidner was reporting from a hospital in California showing how hospitals there are overwhelmed, people are holding funerals in parking lots, families are losing loved ones. She was hardly able to get through her report. The news was just so devastating, it brought her to tears.

Wrapping up her report, Sara says, “To see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide, it’s really hard to take.”

This video sends a powerful message to everyone. Watch below:


YouTube / CNN

