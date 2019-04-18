WATCH: Elmo On ‘Game of Thrones’

Sesame Street just wants everyone to get along!

HBO airs the shows ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Westworld’ AND ‘Sesame Street’ which is why for its 50th anniversary of the kids’ show we’re seeing some interesting crossovers with the ‘Sesame Street’ characters!

In one video, Elmo visits Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to try and get them to “respect” each other.

The short video called “Sesame Street: Respect Is Coming”, has already racked over 1.4 million views on Facebook alone after being posted Thursday morning.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Video & Image Courtesy of Sesame Street/Facebook)

Cookie Monster even gets in on the action, but he appears in a scene from ‘Westworld’. This “Respect World” video has Cookie teaching Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) about respect through how to properly share a cookie.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Video Courtesy of Sesame Street/Facebook)