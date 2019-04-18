Listen Live

WATCH: Elmo On ‘Game of Thrones’

Our Furry Red Friend Tries To Get Cersei & Tyrion To Play Nice

By Host Blogs, Humor, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Sesame Street just wants everyone to get along!

HBO airs the shows ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Westworld’ AND ‘Sesame Street’ which is why for its 50th anniversary of the kids’ show we’re seeing some interesting crossovers with the ‘Sesame Street’ characters!

In one video, Elmo visits Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) to try and get them to “respect” each other.

The short video called “Sesame Street: Respect Is Coming”, has already racked over 1.4 million views on Facebook alone after being posted Thursday morning.

(Video & Image Courtesy of Sesame Street/Facebook)

Cookie Monster even gets in on the action, but he appears in a scene from ‘Westworld’. This “Respect World” video has Cookie teaching Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) about respect through how to properly share a cookie.

(Video Courtesy of Sesame Street/Facebook)

Related posts

VIDEO: GAME OF THRONES TRAILER HINTS AT WHO DIES

Watch: Grade 8 Student’s Stunning Video about Depression

WATCH: Explaining Epilepsy to Children

Truce Called Between Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman

Listen: New Music from Corey Hart

The 2019 Grammy Awards Will Be Hosted By…

WATCH: Two 17 Year-Olds vs a Rotary Phone

This Dad is All of Us

Updated Baby It’s Cold Outside