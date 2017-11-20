You Can Now Custom Order A Swimsuit With Your Dogs Face On It!

Now you really can take your beloved pooch with you everywhere you go; by wearing them…A new product from Petflair will help you have fun in the sun by plastering Spot across your body- because we all know, dogs usually aren’t allowed not the beach! HOT!

Wetsuits? How about Pet suits.

The company is based in Australian and was found by an Olympic water polo player. They launched on Kickstarter before offering the product. There are various design options for men and women and cost between $59 to $99…

Not just exclusive to dogs, you can print whatever animal you love!