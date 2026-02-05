🇨🇦 Team Canada Is Officially in Its Olympic Era

Cancel your evening plans, ignore your group chats, and emotionally prepare to yell at your TV.

Team Canada has entered full Olympic mode, and the hockey drama begins today at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Yes, the snacks should already be purchased.

🏒 Hockey Is Back, Baby

The women’s team hits the ice today (Feb. 5), kicking off what will surely be two weeks of national productivity dropping to “checking scores every four minutes.”

Meanwhile, the men’s tournament starts next week, and fans are especially fired up because NHL stars are finally back on Olympic ice for the first time since 2014.

It’s been so long that some of us have gone through entire relationships, hair eras, and multiple winter coats since then.

In short, expectations are high. Blood pressure will be higher.

📺 Where Canadians Can Watch (aka: Everywhere)

If it involves skates, a puck, and a maple leaf, it’s basically impossible to avoid today.

Here’s where to catch every glorious moment:

TV: CBC is your main Olympic HQ

CBC is your main Olympic HQ Streaming: CBC Gem (free with an account, bless)

CBC Gem (free with an account, bless) Extra coverage: Select games on TSN and Sportsnet

Select games on TSN and Sportsnet Radio & highlights: CBC Radio and digital platforms

Translation: you can watch from your couch, your desk, your car, or hiding in the pantry with your phone and a snack you don’t want to share.

CBC and CBC Gem are carrying full Olympic hockey coverage live across Canada, so there’s no excuse to miss a single overtime-induced emotional spiral.

🗓️ Key Team Canada Hockey Schedule (ET)

Women’s Hockey

Feb. 5: Canada vs Finland – 3:10 pm

Feb. 7: vs Switzerland – 3:10 pm

Feb. 9: vs Czechia – 3:10 pm

Feb. 10: vs USA – 2:10 pm

Gold medal game: Feb. 19 – 1:10 pm

Men’s Hockey

First game: Feb. 12 (vs Switzerland/Czechia)

Gold medal game: Feb. 22

Olympic hockey runs Feb. 5–22, which means two full weeks of reorganizing your life around game times and pretending you understand advanced stats.

🇨🇦 National Mood: Competitive and Slightly Emotional

There’s something about Olympic hockey that turns even the calmest Canadian into a full-blown couch coach. Suddenly, we’re all experts in line changes, goalie choices, and “what they should be doing out there.”

So grab your jersey, text your group chat, and emotionally prepare yourself for at least one game that will raise your heart rate like a spin class you didn’t sign up for.

Go Canada. We’re ready to yell supportively.