Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
Listen Live

🎉 Carly Rae Jepsen Is Pregnant!

What's Trending
Published November 4, 2025
By Charlie


Canadian pop sweetheart Carly Rae Jepsen just announced she’s expecting her first child with her new husband, music producer Cole M.G.N.

Carly shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a sweet set of photos of the couple cuddled up on a bed, smiling and holding her baby bump. Her caption? Simply: “Oh, hi baby.” (Peak Carly Rae softness.)

The pair tied the knot less than a month ago in New York City, after being engaged for over a year — talk about a whirlwind season of love!

RELATED: THE WEIRDEST FOODS PREGNANT WOMEN CRAVE

No word yet on the due date or baby details, but if this little one inherits even half of Carly’s pop magic, we’re ready for the cutest lullaby album of all time. 💛👶🎶

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close