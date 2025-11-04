🎉 Carly Rae Jepsen Is Pregnant!



Canadian pop sweetheart Carly Rae Jepsen just announced she’s expecting her first child with her new husband, music producer Cole M.G.N.

Carly shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a sweet set of photos of the couple cuddled up on a bed, smiling and holding her baby bump. Her caption? Simply: “Oh, hi baby.” (Peak Carly Rae softness.)

The pair tied the knot less than a month ago in New York City, after being engaged for over a year — talk about a whirlwind season of love!

No word yet on the due date or baby details, but if this little one inherits even half of Carly’s pop magic, we’re ready for the cutest lullaby album of all time. 💛👶🎶