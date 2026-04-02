🥃🌭 Costco Just Did What With Whiskey?!

In a move nobody asked for, but everyone is now talking about, Costco has dropped a private-label bourbon inspired by its legendary $1.50 hot dog combo.

Yes. The same hot dog that’s basically a national treasure now has… a whiskey cousin.

🌭 “I Got That Dog in Me” (Literally)

The bourbon is called “I Got That Dog in Me,” which already feels like something you’d yell after two drinks.

It’s made by Rare Character Whiskey, a company known for crafting custom blends, and it’s priced at about $90 a bottle.

The label leans all the way into the joke, featuring a hot dog and soda front and centre. Because subtlety? Never heard of her.

👀 But Does It Taste Like… Hot Dog Water?

Before you panic — no.

Despite the “subtle notes of hot dog water” jokes floating around, there’s no actual hot dog flavour involved. (Humanity is safe.)

It’s been aged for over 11 years, and early reviews say it’s actually… good? Like, legitimately good. Which feels confusing, but also impressive.

RELATED: This Is How Much a Costco Hotdog Should Cost With Inflation — But Doesn’t

🛒 Limited, Exclusive, Slightly Unhinged

The bourbon quietly launched in late March and is only available at select Costco locations in the Washington, D.C. area.

Limit: one bottle per membership

Demand: high

Vibe: chaotic curiosity

People are lining up, because of course they are. This is the same place where you go in for paper towels and leave with a kayak and emotional baggage.

Costco really said:

“What if we took our most iconic $1.50 item… and turned it into a $90 experience?”

Somewhere, a hot dog is living its best life.