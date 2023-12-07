0% OF BOOMERS WOULD PAY MORE THAN $80 FOR A T-SHIRT

Expensive clothing has probably always been a thing, but paying a premium for basic items is a relatively new phenomenon.

A new poll asked people what’s the MOST they’d pay for a t-shirt, and 37% of people said $20. That was the most popular answer. 0% of people said $10 or less, which is probably difficult to do these days, while another 20% said they’d pay up to $40 for a t-shirt they loved.

7% of people said they would pay $60, but young adults are skewing the numbers. About 12% of those 44 and under would pay $60. Among people 44 and younger, 6% would pay $80, another 3% would pay $100, and 4% would pay “more than $100.”

Older folks want NOTHING to do with that, in the poll, 0% of Boomers said they’d fork over $80 or more for a t-shirt.