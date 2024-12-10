10 “Collector’s Items” You Can Probably Stop Collecting

Are you holding onto a stash of “valuable” treasures, dreaming of one day cashing in and retiring early? Hate to break it to you, but some of the items you’ve been collecting might not be worth as much as you think. You might be better off selling them now (if you can) and saving your shelf space.

Here’s a roundup of “collector’s items” that aren’t quite the jackpot investments you’d hoped they’d be:

1. Beanie Babies

Remember the late ’90s craze? Well, the bubble burst. Most Beanie Babies are worth under $20 these days, and you can find entire bundles on eBay for even less. That Princess Diana bear? Not funding anyone’s retirement.

2. Most Vinyl Records

Vinyl is cool for its retro vibes, but unless you have rare editions, they’re not exactly cash cows. The market is oversaturated, so enjoy spinning your records for the music—not the money.

3. Pez Dispensers

Quirky? Yes. Valuable? Not so much. Even the “rare” dispensers typically sell for a dollar or two.

4. Pogs

Ah, the ’90s nostalgia! Unfortunately, your collection of cardboard and plastic milk caps won’t cover much more than the cost of shipping these days.

5. Baseball Cards

Unless you’ve got pre-1970s gems or a rookie card for a Hall of Famer, your ’80s and ’90s cards aren’t hitting any home runs in terms of value. Overproduction killed this market.

6. Newer Comic Books

It’s all about the classics here. Unless your comics are vintage and rare, the newer stuff isn’t going to pay the bills.

7. Cabbage Patch Kids

If they’re in pristine condition, still sealed in their original box, you might have something. But the ones you played with as a kid? Probably just sentimental value.

8. Porcelain Dolls

Creepy and…worthless. Unless you’ve got a collector who’s super into them (or a Halloween enthusiast), these dolls won’t fetch much cash.

9. Old VHS Tapes and DVDs

Sorry, but no one’s buying your dusty VHS copy of Titanic. Unless it’s a super rare edition (like a banned Disney film), they’re not worth much.

10. Vintage Playboy Magazines

If they’re in mint condition, they might have some value—but “mint” means untouched, and let’s be honest, that’s rare. Otherwise, no one’s interested in old mags from your dad’s stash.

The Bottom Line

If your basement is packed with these “collector’s items,” it might be time to reassess. While they hold a lot of nostalgic value, they won’t necessarily hold any financial value. Instead, consider keeping them for the memories—or selling them for whatever you can get and moving on!

