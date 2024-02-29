10 “DELICIOUS” MEALS PEOPLE LOVED AS KIDS, BUT LATER REALIZED WERE “WEIRD” AS ADULTS

Many people grow up enjoying unusual food combinations, and they don’t realize they’re unusual until they become adults and see that NO ONE ELSE has those kinds of meals.

People are sharing the meals they found to be delicious and later realized were “weird” combinations. They include:

1. Ketchup sandwiches. Just ketchup and white bread. And sometimes they’d spice it up by adding bologna or sliced ham.

2. Eggo waffles with melted sharp cheddar cheese.

3. Cut up hot dogs in EVERYTHING, in scrambled eggs, in boxed mac-and-cheese, in stir-fry vegetables, and on top of rice.

4. Grape jelly on grilled cheese.

5. Spaghetti noodles with canned beans.

6. Chili, and cinnamon rolls?

7. Making “ham salad” by grinding up uncooked hot dogs, and mixing them with sweet relish and mayonnaise.

8. A cubed-up baguette, tossed with Greek yogurt and chopped mint, and sometimes with honey “to make it a sweet treat.”

9. Having milk to drink with spaghetti. They said, “It’s super refreshing. It counters the acidity perfectly, but my Italian-American friends think it’s bizarre.”

10. Coffee and crackers. You take a plate, line it with saltines, pour-over coffee until they’re softened, then spread some sugar to taste, and eat with deli ham. It’s “like a poor man’s country ham, biscuits, and red-eye gravy.”