10 “FOOD HACKS”, THAT AREN’T DUMB?

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the past decade, you’ve seen a TON of supposed “food hacks.” Many of them don’t work, and the ones that do, are usually kind of lame.

Like, “bake cookies in your car on a hot day!”, basically EVERY “hack” involving eggs, and “infuse vodka with grilled cheese!” (Actually, I still need to try that.)

A website has collected the best food hacks, the ones they claim are worth it, and they include:

1. Using a baby monitor to keep an eye on the temperature of a smoker.

2. Eating a hard taco OVER a soft tortilla shell, and with everything that drops out of the first taco, you get a second taco.

3. Mathematically, one 18-inch pizza has more pizza than TWO 12-inch pies.

4. Mixing a few cereals, for variety AND to regulate sweetness levels.

5. For easy-to-eat s’mores, try making them in ice cream cones.

6. If you don’t have a cake dome, use a Tupperware container upside down.

7. Use a ramen packet for popcorn seasoning. Just mix the powder with some melted butter, and maybe some chilli powder.

8. Using the bottom of a bottle of wine, if it has a deep indented center, as a press to make homemade ravioli. (I love the hacks for very involved stuff like this. If you’re making homemade ravioli, you probably don’t need any hacks.)

9. Steaming your vegetables while cooking pasta noodles, by placing a cookie cooling rack over your pot of boiling spaghetti, adding the veg on it, then laying the lid over the top so they’ll steam over the pasta.

10. Put a koozie on your ice cream pint, so you can keep your hand warm, and the ice cream cold.