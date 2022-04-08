THESE “LIFE HACKS” ARE SO GOOD, THEY CAN BE PART OF YOUR DAILY ROUTINE

Most “life hacks” are good for a couple of uses before they’re completely forgotten, but others are so good that they can become a part of your daily routine.

Buzzfeed compiled a list of them, here are a few highlights:

1. Keep your alarm clock or phone across the room, out of arm’s reach.

2. When working from home, use your breaks to complete simple chores.

3. Get things ready for the next morning the night before.

4. Make “don’t put it down, put it away” your mantra.

5. Hang a notepad on your pantry or refrigerator to stay stocked.

6. When cooking, clean as you go.

7. Start your day with a full glass of water.

8. If you have kids, complete YOUR nighttime routine at the same time you’re making sure they do theirs, especially if you have trouble sticking to it yourself.