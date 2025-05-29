The 10 Most Dangerous Foods in Your Fridge (Yikes)

We all love a well-stocked fridge, but according to Consumer Reports, some of the most common foods chilling in there could also be the riskiest when it comes to foodborne illness.

These aren’t inherently evil snacks, but they are regularly linked to outbreaks caused by bacteria like Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli.

Here's what made the top 10 list based on reported illnesses and hospitalizations last year:

1. Deli Meat

That turkey sandwich could come with a side of regret. Deli meats were linked to 87 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Yikes.

2. Cucumbers

Crisp and refreshing... and risky. No deaths, but 173 people landed in the hospital thanks to these.

3. Raw Milk & Raw Milk Cheese

Look, we get the whole farm-fresh vibe, but raw milk and unpasteurized cheese sent 29 people to the E.R.

4. Queso Fresco & Cotija Cheese

Two of the tastiest toppings for tacos, but sadly, 2 people died and 23 were hospitalized after eating contaminated batches.

5. Eggs

Still a breakfast staple, but also landed 34 people in the hospital. Undercooked eggs can be sneaky salmonella traps.

6. Onions

Yes, even onions aren’t safe. One death and 34 hospitalizations were linked to onion-related outbreaks.

7. Leafy Greens

Salad lovers beware — 36 people got sick and one died. Romaine, spinach, kale... none are immune.

8. Organic Carrots

They seem wholesome, but one outbreak led to one death and 20 people being hospitalized. Clean those veggies well, friends.

9. Organic Basil

This one’s a bit of a surprise, but four hospitalizations were tied to contaminated organic basil. Sorry, pesto lovers.

10. Pre-Cooked Meat

Think: frozen burritos, rotisserie chicken, and pre-made salads. These are common in recalls because they’re handled a lot and don’t always get reheated properly.

Final Thoughts:

You don’t need to panic and toss everything in your fridge, but it’s a good reminder to check expiry dates, wash your produce, and maybe skip the raw milk cheese unless you’re feeling brave.

Stay safe out there — and maybe give your fridge a once-over tonight. 🧊🥴