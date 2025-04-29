The Best Ways to Save Space in Your Fridge (Because It’s Basically a Game of Tetris at This Point)

If your fridge is packed tighter than your kid’s lunch bag on field trip day, you’re not alone. Most of us are juggling leftovers, half-used sauces, random veggies we forgot we bought, and at least one mystery container we’re too scared to open.

But good news: the internet has spoken, and there are some pretty smart (and surprisingly doable) ways to reclaim your fridge space without having to play a daily game of food Jenga.

1. Ditch the round containers

Unless your fridge is a circle (spoiler: it’s not), stick to square or rectangular containers. They line up neatly and make the most of every inch. Round containers? Cute, but inefficient — like trying to organize your closet with beach balls.

2. Stack it like you mean it

Use your fridge’s vertical space! Stack those containers high (just not so high they avalanche when you open the door). It’s the real estate principle of “build up, not out,” but for your leftovers.

3. Lose the bulky packaging

Boxes take up way more space than what’s actually inside them. Take snacks, freezer waffles, or anything boxed and pop them into clear containers or reusable bags. You’ll instantly gain room — and see what you actually have.

4. Say no to those Pinterest-worthy baskets

Sure, they look great in a photo. But in real life? They eat up space and don’t add function. Skip the “aesthetic” baskets and go for practical, stackable, space-saving storage instead.

5. Use the fridge walls (yes, really)

Turns out, suction-cup caddies aren’t just for your shower. They’re perfect for holding small items like cheese sticks, condiment packets, or juice boxes. Bonus: they don’t steal shelf space, they just hang out politely on the side.

6. Rethink your produce priorities

Not every veggie belongs in the fridge. Potatoes, onions, garlic, and tomatoes are happier on your countertop (and frankly, so is your fridge). Move them out and free up your crisper for the stuff that does need to chill.

So go ahead and give your fridge a little spa day. It deserves it — and honestly, so do you.