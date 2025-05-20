10 Signs You Might Have a Fake Friend

Fake friends are cute when you’re five and they’re imaginary. But when you're grown and trying to maintain your sanity? Not so much.

We’ve all had a friend who gave off weird vibes or made us feel… off. But how do you know if you're dealing with an actual fake friend? Here's a list of warning signs to help you spot one before they vote you off the island like it’s Survivor: Real Life Edition.

1. You feel like your role is just to pity them.

If you're constantly playing therapist while they never ask how you're doing, that's not friendship—it’s emotional labour.

2. Everything’s on their terms.

They only reach out when it’s convenient for them, or when they need something. You? You’re a side quest.

3. They keep secrets that matter.

Like knowing your situationship is shady but not saying anything? That’s not loyalty—that’s selfishness.

4. They disappear when they’re in a relationship.

You only exist when they’re single. Love might be blind, but so is their memory of your existence.

5. You feel drained after seeing them.

A true friend should lift you up, not suck the life out of you like a social vampire.

6. You catch yourself avoiding them or complaining about them.

Your gut knows. Listen to it.

7. They stop caring, then explode when you notice.

They ghost you emotionally, but the second you bring it up? It’s drama city.

8. They want you to change.

If someone can’t accept your quirks, your boundaries, or your oversized collection of Stanley tumblers, that’s on them.

9. They’re always at the centre of the drama.

If 99.9% of the mess involves them, and you're left cleaning it up like a crisis PR rep—you’re not in a friendship, you’re in damage control.

10. Zero accountability.

There’s never an “I’m sorry,” only a “Here’s why it’s not my fault.” You deserve better.

Real friends aren’t perfect, but they are honest, supportive, and show up even when it’s not convenient. If you're nodding along to most of this list, it might be time to rethink who's in your inner circle.