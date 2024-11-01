10 Traditions That Might Disappear in the Next 25 Years

As society moves forward, some beloved traditions could face extinction, while others might quietly fade into the background. With social media, changing values, and shifting lifestyles, the way we celebrate is evolving.

Here’s a look at 10 traditions that might not stand the test of time—and why they’re on the chopping block.

1. Class Reunions

With Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms, class reunions may be the first to go. When you already see what everyone’s up to online, is there really a need to gather in person every decade?

2. Bobbing for Apples

This Halloween classic feels like it’s from a different era. Concerns about germs (who wants to dunk their face in a communal tub these days?) could be the final straw for this spooky tradition.

3. Trick-or-Treating in Your Neighbourhood

With increased safety concerns, more communities are setting up designated “safe” trick-or-treating spots, like malls or organized events. That leaves traditional neighbourhood trick-or-treating looking a bit ghostly.

4. Gender-Reveal Parties

Gender reveals have stirred up some backlash, from being too extravagant to sparking serious accidents—even wildfires! Some parents are skipping this tradition altogether in favour of quieter baby celebrations.

5. Christmas Cards

As social media makes it easy to stay in touch year-round, sending physical Christmas cards seems almost quaint. Though some dedicated card-senders refuse to let go, others see it as one tradition better left to the past.

6. Black Friday

Gone are the days of fighting crowds for Black Friday deals—most of us can now score those bargains online. With “Cyber Monday” gaining more attention, Black Friday might just become another relic of retail history.

7. Beauty Pageants

Beauty pageants face scrutiny for outdated ideals, and while they’re still around, changing cultural norms could see them phased out in favour of more inclusive events.

8. St. Patrick’s Day

Although St. Paddy’s still has strong roots in some areas, its popularity has become a bit more regional. It’s a big deal in some northern parts, but for others, it’s just another day on the calendar.

9. Block Parties

When was the last time you went to a true block party? As neighbours become more private or prefer online connections, the traditional street gathering could be fading away.

10. Car Culture

As more people embrace sustainable transportation options, the days of car worship may be dwindling. Future generations could be less interested in car ownership as electric scooters, ride-shares, and public transit become the norm.

Who knows what the future holds? But these traditions might be the ones our kids (or grandkids!) ask us about, in disbelief that they ever even existed.