$1000 Minute Friday, August 16th

1) What are people expected to wear at a masquerade ball?

(Mask)

2) The Iris, Retina, and Cornea are all found in what part of the body?

(Eye)

3) 75 plus WHAT equals 107?

(32)

4) What kind of animal is the video game character “Sonic”?

(Hedgehog)

5) Today at 11:30AM, Jocelyn and our Street Team will be at the Lazy Tulip Café for what Kool FM Summer promotion?

(Lunch Box)

6) Palaeontology is the study of what?

(Fossils)

7) SPELL: Concentrate.

(C O N C E N T R A T E)

8) What day of the week has the most letters in its name?

(Wednesday)

9) Steve Carell celebrates a birthday today. What is his character’s name in the hit comedy TV series ‘The Office’?

(Michael Scott)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Elephants are the only land mammal that cannot jump.

(False)