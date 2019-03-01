$1000 Minute Friday, March 1st
1) What is the other name for soccer in the UK?
(Football/Footie)
2) Sailors from years past suffered from scurvy due to a lack of what vitamin?
(Vitamin C)
3) Which highest grossing DC superhero movie is getting a sequel?
(Aquaman)
4) If 2019 was a Leap Year, what would today’s date be?
(February 29th)
5) Which animal is on a Canadian loonie?
(Loon)
6) What is the name of the Canadian reality TV show competition that makes strangers live together in a house and compete in order to win cash prizes?
(Big Brother) *Big Brother Canada new season starts next week
7) Which city is the Royal Canadian Mint located in?
(Ottawa)
8) TRUE OR FALSE: The rarest eye colour for people with red hair is green.
(False- Blue)
9) How many days are there in the month of March?
(30)
10) Which vegetable can be used to make vodka?
(Potato/Corn)