$1000 Minute Friday, March 1st

1) What is the other name for soccer in the UK?

(Football/Footie)

2) Sailors from years past suffered from scurvy due to a lack of what vitamin?

(Vitamin C)

3) Which highest grossing DC superhero movie is getting a sequel?

(Aquaman)

4) If 2019 was a Leap Year, what would today’s date be?

(February 29th)

5) Which animal is on a Canadian loonie?

(Loon)

6) What is the name of the Canadian reality TV show competition that makes strangers live together in a house and compete in order to win cash prizes?

(Big Brother) *Big Brother Canada new season starts next week

7) Which city is the Royal Canadian Mint located in?

(Ottawa)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The rarest eye colour for people with red hair is green.

(False- Blue)

9) How many days are there in the month of March?

(30)

10) Which vegetable can be used to make vodka?

(Potato/Corn)