Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, March 1st

1)    What is the other name for soccer in the UK? (Football/Footie)       […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What is the other name for soccer in the UK?
(Football/Footie)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    Sailors from years past suffered from scurvy due to a lack of what vitamin?

(Vitamin C)

 

 

 

 

3)    Which highest grossing DC superhero movie is getting a sequel?
 (Aquaman)

 

 

 

 

 

4)    If 2019 was a Leap Year, what would today’s date be?
(February 29th)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    Which animal is on a Canadian loonie?
(Loon)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    What is the name of the Canadian reality TV show competition that makes strangers live together in a house and compete in order to win cash prizes?

(Big Brother) *Big Brother Canada new season starts next week

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    Which city is the Royal Canadian Mint located in?
(Ottawa)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)    TRUE OR FALSE: The rarest eye colour for people with red hair is green.
(False- Blue)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)    How many days are there in the month of March?
(30)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)   Which vegetable can be used to make vodka?

(Potato/Corn)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 28th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 27th

$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 26th