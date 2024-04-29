$1000 Minute: Monday, April 29th
How did you do this morning?
- Who was the first Disney Princess?
Snow White
- In one of the most popular Dr. Seuss books, what won’t Sam-I-Am eat?
Green eggs and ham
- Which of the six main characters on the TV show “Friends” never got married?
Joey
- What Canadian Delicacy was invented in Quebec in the late 1950s that includes Cheese Curds?
Poutine
- How many bones does a shark have?
0 (The whole body of the shark is made up of cartilage {cartilaginous skeletons})
- What country is credited with inventing curling?
Scottland
- This Barrie Baseball Team is kicking off their Season on May 16th against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Barrie Baycats
- According to the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this is said to happen every time a Bell rings.
An Angel Gets his/her/their wings
- What is the actual name given to the Stat Day during the May long weekend?
Victoria Day
- In the Nursery Rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb” where did the Lamb follow Mary too?
School