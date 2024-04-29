$1000 Minute: Monday, April 29th

Who was the first Disney Princess?

Snow White

In one of the most popular Dr. Seuss books, what won’t Sam-I-Am eat?

Green eggs and ham

Which of the six main characters on the TV show “Friends” never got married?

Joey

What Canadian Delicacy was invented in Quebec in the late 1950s that includes Cheese Curds?

Poutine

How many bones does a shark have?

0 (The whole body of the shark is made up of cartilage {cartilaginous skeletons})

What country is credited with inventing curling?

Scottland

This Barrie Baseball Team is kicking off their Season on May 16th against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Barrie Baycats

According to the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this is said to happen every time a Bell rings.

An Angel Gets his/her/their wings

What is the actual name given to the Stat Day during the May long weekend?

Victoria Day

In the Nursery Rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb” where did the Lamb follow Mary too?

School