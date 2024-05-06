$1000 Minute: Monday, May 6th

What 80’s movie is this popular quote from “I feel the need… the need for speed”?

Top Gun

What Protein is traditionally used when making a sloppy joe?

Ground Beef (beef is also accepted)

What Color is the goal line in Ice Hockey?

Red

“Lefty” the Helping Hand is this food, products Mascot?

Hamburger Helper

According to the popular saying “What animal never forgets”?

An Elephant

What does Prince Adam say to become He-Man?

By The Power of Greyskull

If every Canadian Province had two capital Cities , not counting Ottawa how many Capitol cities would the Canadian Provinces have in total?

20

According to the Nursery Rhyme “Row Row Row Your Boat” Life is but a what?

Dream

Which character on Sesame Street lived in a Trash Can?

Oscar

Emily Blunt and this Canadian Heart Throb star in the new Movie The Fall Guy which opened in theatres last week?

Ryan Gosling