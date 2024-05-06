$1000 Minute: Monday, May 6th
How did you do this morning?
- What 80’s movie is this popular quote from “I feel the need… the need for speed”?
Top Gun
- What Protein is traditionally used when making a sloppy joe?
Ground Beef (beef is also accepted)
- What Color is the goal line in Ice Hockey?
Red
- “Lefty” the Helping Hand is this food, products Mascot?
Hamburger Helper
- According to the popular saying “What animal never forgets”?
An Elephant
- What does Prince Adam say to become He-Man?
By The Power of Greyskull
- If every Canadian Province had two capital Cities , not counting Ottawa how many Capitol cities would the Canadian Provinces have in total?
20
- According to the Nursery Rhyme “Row Row Row Your Boat” Life is but a what?
Dream
- Which character on Sesame Street lived in a Trash Can?
Oscar
- Emily Blunt and this Canadian Heart Throb star in the new Movie The Fall Guy which opened in theatres last week?
Ryan Gosling