$1000 Minute Thursday, July 22nd

 If listed alphabetically, which Great Lake would be listed first? (Erie)

  1.  If listed alphabetically, which Great Lake would be listed first?
    (Erie)

 

 

 

 

  1. A Podiatrist is the proper name for a doctor that specializes in what body part?
    (Foot)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Alessia Cara turned 22 today. Which GTA city is she from? Brampton OR Pickering?
    (Brampton)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In nature, do penguins live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere?
    (Southern)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What 3-digit number who you most likely call in an emergency
    (9-1-1)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Emergency.
    (E M E R G E N C Y)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Tomorrow the Toronto Blue Jays are in New York City taking on the Yankees. Which other MLB team also calls New York City home?
    (Mets)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: Chocolate was once used as a currency.
    (True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What do you call a time span of one thousand years?
    (Millennium)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The four main human blood group types are A, B, AB, and which other?
    (O)

 

 

