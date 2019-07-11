$1000 Minute Thursday, July 22nd
- If listed alphabetically, which Great Lake would be listed first?
(Erie)
- A Podiatrist is the proper name for a doctor that specializes in what body part?
(Foot)
- Alessia Cara turned 22 today. Which GTA city is she from? Brampton OR Pickering?
(Brampton)
- In nature, do penguins live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere?
(Southern)
- What 3-digit number who you most likely call in an emergency
(9-1-1)
- SPELL: Emergency.
(E M E R G E N C Y)
- Tomorrow the Toronto Blue Jays are in New York City taking on the Yankees. Which other MLB team also calls New York City home?
(Mets)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Chocolate was once used as a currency.
(True)
- What do you call a time span of one thousand years?
(Millennium)
- The four main human blood group types are A, B, AB, and which other?
(O)