$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 28th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

  1. True or False the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup win is their first in franchise history?
    (False they’ve won twice before in 2001 and 1996)

  1. In Disney’s Pinocchio who is tasked with being Pinocchio’s conscience?
    Jiminy Cricket 

  1. Spell Pinocchio
    P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O

  1. How many litres is a standard sac of 3 Milk Bags?
    4L 

  1. If an extra-large pizza has 10 slices and Jon is having 9 friends over how many pizzas will he need to order so that everyone gets 2 slices?
    2 (9 friends + Jon)

  1. How many Go Train Stations are there in Barrie?
    2 (Barrie South Go Station and Allandale Waterfront GO Station)

  1. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the Biopic which opened last weekend about This King Of Rock n Roll?
    Elvis

  1. How many chambers are there in the human heart?
    Four

  1. How many nights is Hanukkah celebrated?
    Eight

  1. After Canada Day what is our next Statutory Holiday?
    August long weekend or Civic Holiday

