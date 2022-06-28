$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 28th @ 9 AM

- True or False the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup win is their first in franchise history?
(False they’ve won twice before in 2001 and 1996)
- In Disney’s Pinocchio who is tasked with being Pinocchio’s conscience?
Jiminy Cricket
- Spell Pinocchio
P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O
- How many litres is a standard sac of 3 Milk Bags?
4L
- If an extra-large pizza has 10 slices and Jon is having 9 friends over how many pizzas will he need to order so that everyone gets 2 slices?
2 (9 friends + Jon)
- How many Go Train Stations are there in Barrie?
2 (Barrie South Go Station and Allandale Waterfront GO Station)
- Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star in the Biopic which opened last weekend about This King Of Rock n Roll?
Elvis
- How many chambers are there in the human heart?
Four
- How many nights is Hanukkah celebrated?
Eight
- After Canada Day what is our next Statutory Holiday?
August long weekend or Civic Holiday