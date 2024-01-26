12 OF THE PETTIEST DATING RED FLAGS

“Swipe-rights” can hit major deal-breakers, like finding out someone wants an open relationship. Or that they like anchovies. But sometimes things don’t click for the smallest possible reasons.

People online are talking about their pettiest dating red flags, and here are some highlights . . .

1. “Their ideal home temperature is lower than 70 degrees.”

2. “Anyone with just a plain mustache, without any other facial hair.”

3. Someone said, “I got the ick from a man I was dating, because I watched him run to catch a coin that had fallen and started rolling away.”

4. Someone said, “I don’t think I could date someone with a peanut allergy. I love peanut butter.”

5. “I don’t date anyone who’s new to my city. I’m not interested in becoming someone’s personal tour guide.”

6. “If their ex isn’t what I consider to be good-looking.”

7. Someone said, “I seriously dated three guys named Dave. A man named Dave would have to be an 11 out of 10 for me to go this route again.”

8. “Bad music taste, because when they give me compliments, I’d think, ‘But your taste is terrible.’”

9. “Socks with sandals are my pettiest, but most strictly enforced deal-breaker.”

10. “I won’t date someone who likes reality TV. Watching it on occasion because you’re multi-tasking is fine, but if you know everyone’s backstories and timelines, it’s a no for me.”

11. “Being the youngest sibling.”

12. “If they have a best friend of the opposite sex.”

And although this kind of thing can work for a lot of rival cities, we appreciated this one: Someone said, “As a native of Cleveland, I don’t think I could ever date a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.”