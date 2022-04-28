Listen Live

Are These Dating behaviours Red Flags?

By Kool Relationships

In a new dating survey courtesy of Buzzfeed, they polled their readers on several dating behaviours and asked whether they were red flags or green flags.

 

Here are the results:

 

 

  1. Giving small gifts, early on in the dating process.  85% said that’s cool, or a GREEN flag.  15% disagreed and said it was a RED flag.

 

  1. Texting you all day.  47% said that’s a GREEN flag.  53% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Asking you to hang out more than twice a week.  82% said that’s a GREEN flag, 18% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Calling you “mine.”  36% said that’s a GREEN flag.  64% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Introducing you to their friends and family within the first six months of dating.  90% said that’s a GREEN flag.  10% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Consistently seeing a therapist.  70% said that’s a GREEN flag.  30% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Talking about making long-term plans with you . . . early on.  36% said that’s a GREEN flag.  64% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Wanting to “share locations” on social media.  18% said that’s a GREEN flag.  82% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Make a point to plan all your dates.  40% said that’s a GREEN flag.  60% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Calling you multiple times a day.  21% said that’s a GREEN flag.  79% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Not being great at texting, but is great in person.  76% said that’s a GREEN flag.  24% said it’s a RED flag.

 

  1. Not texting “Good Morning” right when you wake up.  71% said that’s a GREEN flag.  29% said it’s a RED flag.

