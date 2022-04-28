Are These Dating behaviours Red Flags?

In a new dating survey courtesy of Buzzfeed, they polled their readers on several dating behaviours and asked whether they were red flags or green flags.

Here are the results:

Giving small gifts, early on in the dating process. 85% said that’s cool, or a GREEN flag. 15% disagreed and said it was a RED flag.

Texting you all day. 47% said that’s a GREEN flag. 53% said it’s a RED flag.

Asking you to hang out more than twice a week. 82% said that’s a GREEN flag, 18% said it’s a RED flag.

Calling you “mine.” 36% said that’s a GREEN flag. 64% said it’s a RED flag.

Introducing you to their friends and family within the first six months of dating. 90% said that’s a GREEN flag. 10% said it’s a RED flag.

Consistently seeing a therapist. 70% said that’s a GREEN flag. 30% said it’s a RED flag.

Talking about making long-term plans with you . . . early on. 36% said that’s a GREEN flag. 64% said it’s a RED flag.

Wanting to “share locations” on social media. 18% said that’s a GREEN flag. 82% said it’s a RED flag.

Make a point to plan all your dates. 40% said that’s a GREEN flag. 60% said it’s a RED flag.

Calling you multiple times a day. 21% said that’s a GREEN flag. 79% said it’s a RED flag.

Not being great at texting, but is great in person. 76% said that’s a GREEN flag. 24% said it’s a RED flag.