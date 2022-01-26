Dating App Is Offering Up $45k Yearly To Watch Reality TV

The dating app “Power of Music,” which connects singles based on their taste in TV shows, is looking for someone to take their passion and turn it into hard cash.

They are searching for one person to sit through hours of reality TV shows and turn it into a $45,000 yearly salary, according to Newsweek.

The goal is to watch the shows and pinpoint what the contestants are doing wrong while gracing the screens as part of an app segment called the “do’s and don’ts of dating”.

Related: People are turning to dating apps to find friends…

The shows included “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Cabins,” “The Bachelor” franchise, and “Love Island.” The pay to watch about seven hours of TV per week comes out to be about $135 an hour. It is a remote job open to U.S. residents.

Related: There’s a new thing called “Maskfishing” and it’s super popular on Dating apps!..